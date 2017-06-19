Councilor protests bid awarded to mayor's company
Specifically signaling Mayor Doug Nicholls, who owns Core Engineering Group, Councilor Gary Wright voted against a contract that authorized the city administrator to negotiate and execute a one-year contract for on-call professional engineering consultant services. With a 5-1 vote, the council awarded the contract to 10 firms, including the mayor's company, during Wednesday's regular meeting.
