Councilor protests bid awarded to mayor's company

Specifically signaling Mayor Doug Nicholls, who owns Core Engineering Group, Councilor Gary Wright voted against a contract that authorized the city administrator to negotiate and execute a one-year contract for on-call professional engineering consultant services. With a 5-1 vote, the council awarded the contract to 10 firms, including the mayor's company, during Wednesday's regular meeting.

