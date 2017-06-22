Bribery case snares key East Valley players
After years of shadowy suggestions that something might be rotten at the Arizona Corporation Commission, the first indictment boils down to something most people can understand: A bald-faced case of quid pro quo bribery. But it describes in detail a pattern of alleged criminal conduct in 2011 and 2012 involving prominent East Valley political and business figures - and is the latest allegation of wrongdoing by a troubled real estate developer and state regulatory officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Tan Sun News.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|5 hr
|zeke the pinhead
|2,703
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|16 hr
|Dontworryboutit
|2,143
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|Thu
|NMar
|1
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Jun 18
|Midnight rider
|235
|Help stop panhandling. (Feb '15)
|Jun 17
|Truefact
|17
|Mesa Police Department digital scanner feed (Nov '08)
|Jun 17
|Wally
|5
|July 4th is evil
|Jun 16
|deutsch
|6
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC