Bribery case snares key East Valley players

After years of shadowy suggestions that something might be rotten at the Arizona Corporation Commission, the first indictment boils down to something most people can understand: A bald-faced case of quid pro quo bribery. But it describes in detail a pattern of alleged criminal conduct in 2011 and 2012 involving prominent East Valley political and business figures - and is the latest allegation of wrongdoing by a troubled real estate developer and state regulatory officials.

