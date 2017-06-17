Brain Scientist Who Brought AR-15 to ...

Brain Scientist Who Brought AR-15 to Sky Harbor Indicted in Arizona Bitcoin Probe

Read more: Phoenix New Times

Arizona brain scientist and gun-rights advocate Peter Steinmetz has been indicted for allegedly operating an illegal money-transmitting business with a local bitcoin trader who was arrested in April. Steinmetz made national news in 2014 after he was arrested with an AR-15 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport during a bungled gun-rights demonstration.

