AZ: Light Rail Expansion to Gilbert Road Finds Funding
June 13--Mesa will sacrifice some improvements at a series of intersections planned a decade ago to help finance the city's share of Valley Metro light rail's two-mile extension to Gilbert Road, projected to open in spring 2019. Regional sales tax revenues earmarked for widening projects at five northeast Mesa intersections will be repurposed to pay for the city's 5.7 percent share of the $186 million project.
