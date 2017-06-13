Arizona could see heavier monsoon rai...

Arizona could see heavier monsoon rains and less winter snow as the planet warms

21 hrs ago

The author of a new study on rainfall says Arizona's summer monsoon could grow stronger in the coming decades with climate change. Arizona could see heavier monsoon rains and less winter snow as the planet warms The author of a new study on rainfall says Arizona's summer monsoon could grow stronger in the coming decades with climate change.

