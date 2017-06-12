Araby roundabout construction to begin July 17
The first phase of construction of the roundabouts planned for Interstate 8's interchange at Araby Road is set to begin July 17, after an $8 million construction contract was awarded to Mesa-based J. Banicki Construction Inc. on Friday. The Arizona State Transportation Board awarded the contract with an "expedited" start date to ensure that work on the first of the two roundabouts north of the freeway will be complete before the beginning of the agricultural season in November, according to a press release from the Arizona Department of Transportation.
