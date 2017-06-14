Another water bottling operation to open in Arizona desert - this one in Mesa
The largest private-label bottled water supplier, Niagara Bottling, is scheduled to begin construction on Mesa plant in June, bringing 50 jobs. Another water bottling operation to open in Arizona desert - this one in Mesa The largest private-label bottled water supplier, Niagara Bottling, is scheduled to begin construction on Mesa plant in June, bringing 50 jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
