Ankle bracelet puts man at mutiple school thefts
Police used a felon's ankle bracelet GPS to place him at multiple thefts of Mesa schools and golf courses. Mesa Police report that from October to December 2016, 32-year-old Shaun Anthony Crane stole over $18,000 worth of property from Mesa schools and golf courses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|July 4th is evil
|Jun 30
|powder
|9
|The corruption continues...
|Jun 29
|crimeblogger
|3
|moving to queen creek (Mar '10)
|Jun 29
|Victorlazlo
|21
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Jun 29
|zeke the pinhead
|2,709
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Jun 24
|kenjioc
|13
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Jun 24
|Loco
|2,144
|Ryan J Malone
|Jun 24
|Ohio
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC