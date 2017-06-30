Aetna bails on Arizona's individual i...

Aetna bails on Arizona's individual insurance market as GOP Senate health bill stalls

Friday Jun 30 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Insurance giant Aetna has notified customers that it will exit Arizona's individual health-insurance market in 2018 due to an uncertain outlook. Aetna bails on Arizona's individual insurance market as GOP Senate health bill stalls Insurance giant Aetna has notified customers that it will exit Arizona's individual health-insurance market in 2018 due to an uncertain outlook.

