Aetna bails on Arizona's individual insurance market as GOP Senate health bill stalls
Insurance giant Aetna has notified customers that it will exit Arizona's individual health-insurance market in 2018 due to an uncertain outlook. Aetna bails on Arizona's individual insurance market as GOP Senate health bill stalls Insurance giant Aetna has notified customers that it will exit Arizona's individual health-insurance market in 2018 due to an uncertain outlook.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|July 4th is evil
|Jun 30
|powder
|9
|The corruption continues...
|Jun 29
|crimeblogger
|3
|moving to queen creek (Mar '10)
|Jun 29
|Victorlazlo
|21
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Jun 29
|zeke the pinhead
|2,709
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Jun 24
|kenjioc
|13
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Jun 24
|Loco
|2,144
|Ryan J Malone
|Jun 24
|Ohio
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC