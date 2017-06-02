Actega North America Brings New Rad-B...

Actega North America Brings New Rad-Bond Uv Laminating Adhesive to Market

ACTEGA North America, a member of global specialty ink, coatings, and sealants company ALTANA AG, announces the addition of a new UV Laminating Adhesive line to its diverse product portfolio for the Labels market. This system has great versatility as it has been designed to laminate BOPP to BOPP and BOPP to paper.

