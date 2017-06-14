A mass shooting - just another day in America
The tragic mass shooting today in Alexandria, Va.,, which targeted members of Congress and wounded five people, including Steve Scalise, the number-three ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, is certainly a notable event. Yesterday in Baltimore, two people were killed and six others injured in two separate incidents.
