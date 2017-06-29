3 Phoenix-area cities have bike-share programs; Scottsdale could become the 4th
Paul Coseo and Wes Waggener ride after getting the bikes from the Phoenix bike sharing program downtown on July 9, 2016 in Phoenix, Ariz. Unlike other cities that have light-rail stops to complement bicycle rentals, Scottsdale elected leaders have long opposed light rail .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|July 4th is evil
|6 hr
|powder
|9
|The corruption continues...
|11 hr
|crimeblogger
|3
|moving to queen creek (Mar '10)
|22 hr
|Victorlazlo
|21
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Thu
|zeke the pinhead
|2,709
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Jun 24
|kenjioc
|13
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Jun 24
|Loco
|2,144
|Ryan J Malone
|Jun 24
|Ohio
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC