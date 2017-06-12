1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Mesa
MESA, AZ - Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and one man injured in Mesa. According to Detective Steve Berry with Mesa Police, the shooting happened at an apartment complex near Lindsay and Broadway roads between 1:30 and 2 a.m. Berry said officers responded to a shooting call and upon arrival found a wounded man and a deceased woman inside the residence.
