1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Mesa

18 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

MESA, AZ - Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and one man injured in Mesa. According to Detective Steve Berry with Mesa Police, the shooting happened at an apartment complex near Lindsay and Broadway roads between 1:30 and 2 a.m. Berry said officers responded to a shooting call and upon arrival found a wounded man and a deceased woman inside the residence.

