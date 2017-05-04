Woman found dead after Mesa apartment fire was DES employee
A woman found dead after an apartment fire in Mesa has been identified as an Arizona Department of Economic Security employee. Mesa police say a young boy also was found dead in the apartment, but the child's name and relationship to Bridges is unclear.
