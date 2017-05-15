Week2Wicked Mustang Build
About ten years ago, one of the most popular shows on cable TV was Overhaulin' with Chip Foose. The show centered around a much-loved car being "stolen" from its owner by a friend or family member, then completely rebuilt from the ground up by Chip and his band of merry men in a week-the manufactured "deadline" set by the production company for the sake of drama-then presented to the owner at a surprise unveiling with everyone present.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Modified Mustangs & Fords.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|May 13
|AZ BOYS
|2,141
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|May 13
|smor-ty
|233
|white minorities
|May 13
|smor-ty
|3
|Which school is better : Public or suburb ?
|May 13
|Lks
|3
|July 4th is evil
|May 13
|polit
|2
|Europeans vs European Americans
|May 13
|tomas
|3
|Why Does Mesa PD Target Minorities?
|May 13
|Basnic
|6
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC