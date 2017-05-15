Week2Wicked Mustang Build

About ten years ago, one of the most popular shows on cable TV was Overhaulin' with Chip Foose. The show centered around a much-loved car being "stolen" from its owner by a friend or family member, then completely rebuilt from the ground up by Chip and his band of merry men in a week-the manufactured "deadline" set by the production company for the sake of drama-then presented to the owner at a surprise unveiling with everyone present.

