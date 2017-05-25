Trump's Budget Director: Health Care Bill Would Curtail Health Care Costs
U.S. President Donald Trump's budget director told the Senate Budget Committee Thursday that Republican legislation aimed at revamping the nation's health care law would curtail the growth of health care costs. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office issued a report Wednesday estimating the bill, which narrowly passed the House of Representatives earlier this month, would achieve $119 billion in savings over 10 years.
