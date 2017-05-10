This charter school operator is build...

This charter school operator is building a $7M high school in Mesa

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Business Journal

AAEC Early College High Schools is building a $7 million campus next to Mesa Community College.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) May 7 5150WitASemiTillI... 2,140
Why Does Mesa PD Target Minorities? May 5 Anon 1
Paternity test are sexist towards women May 5 Marissey 15
The Success of Black Wall Street May 5 Case n point 10
The founding framers May 5 tad 10
Does CEO's of cigarette companies smoke ? May 5 Andy 4
The corruption continues... May 4 crimeblogger 1
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,265 • Total comments across all topics: 280,917,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC