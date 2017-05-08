The Search for Life on Mars Is about ...

The Search for Life on Mars Is about to Get Weird

11 hrs ago

This recent self-portrait from NASA's Curiosity rover shows the robot shortly after it retrieved a sample of dark sand from shifting dunes along the flank of a Martian hillside. Curiosity is a rover designed to look for evidence of the Red Planet's changing habitability over time, but future missions to the Martian surface may instead engage in more direct searches for past and present life.

