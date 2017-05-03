Silver Alert issued for missing Mesa man with dementia
MESA, AZ - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for an elderly man with dementia. Joe Cardoza was last seen in the area of Stapley and Brown in Mesa on Tuesday, May 2. According to the alert, he left his home around 3:30 p.m. on foot and has not been seen or heard from since.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MESA, AZ - DECEMBER 08: Immigration and Customs...
|Tue
|spytheweb
|16
|Guadalupe Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mon
|Musikologist
|17
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|May 1
|Tim Dog
|2,137
|Max Zuchowski
|Apr 28
|Kobo
|1
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|Apr 26
|uKIDn
|5
|1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08)
|Apr 21
|FLUSTRATED98
|344
|Donald Trump for President (Sep '16)
|Apr 20
|Abdellina Hussein
|15
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC