Resurrected gene allows time travel to an Earth before oxygen
A resurrected gene, brought back from the dead in the lab, is allowing molecular biologists to travel billions of years into the past to study one of the most significant transitions in Earth's history. About 2.5 billion years ago, oxygen began to build up in Earth's previously anoxic atmosphere as a result of photosynthesis by cyanobacteria and other microbes.
