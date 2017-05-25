'Racially motivated' fight leaves Arizona prison on lockdown
In this Jan. 20, 2016 file photo, an unmarked police truck patrols the outside of a private detention center operated by CoreCivic in Eloy, Ariz. The Mesa, Ariz., City Council has voted to make its city the first in Arizona to privatize its jail for low-level offenders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|3 hr
|Daytripper
|2,692
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|6 hr
|andrewsorenson
|48
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|Thu
|NMaranto
|1
|Becky lewark zuchowski
|May 22
|Darren Zuchowski
|2
|Max Zuchowski
|May 21
|Darren Zuchowski
|2
|Gay Community Questions
|May 21
|LookingFor
|1
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|May 13
|AZ BOYS
|2,140
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC