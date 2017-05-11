Police video: Mesa councilman fails s...

Police video: Mesa councilman fails sobriety tests while wife asks for special treatment

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Police video: Mesa councilman fails sobriety tests while wife asks for special treatment Body camera video recorded by Tempe police of Mesa Councilman Ryan Winkle's DUI arrest was released Thursday. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2r5xzTp A video shows Mesa City Councilman Ryan Winkle and his wife, Ericka Varela, after they were pulled over by Tempe police May 7, 2017 on suspicion of DUI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why Does Mesa PD Target Minorities? 5 hr Heleena 4
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) 6 hr nory 230
US found loyd Jowers guilty of murder 7 hr Annay 5
Paternity test are sexist towards women 9 hr More DNA test 17
Does CEO's of cigarette companies smoke ? 9 hr Stay Healthy 7
Review: Gregan & Associates (Jul '13) 17 hr Barry Kimmons 3
Dark. Wed Bobowens 1
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at May 11 at 9:31AM MST

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,902 • Total comments across all topics: 280,958,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC