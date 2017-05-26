Police ID suspect in Phoenix Comicon ...

Police ID suspect in Phoenix Comicon weapons scare

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Police say Mathew Sterling, 31, was carrying four guns, a knife and other handheld weapons and making threats to harm police on social media. Police ID suspect in Phoenix Comicon weapons scare Police say Mathew Sterling, 31, was carrying four guns, a knife and other handheld weapons and making threats to harm police on social media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
July 4th is evil 1 hr Educated 5
Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12) 15 hr FrancesBenson 49
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. Thu bustawop 6
News Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10) May 30 Eastside Central 64
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) May 28 zeke the Pinhead 2,696
US found loyd Jowers guilty of murder May 28 Never escape ur ... 7
valley night clubs under investigation by feds May 27 gurpsagain 10
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,837 • Total comments across all topics: 281,477,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC