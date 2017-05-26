Police ID suspect in Phoenix Comicon weapons scare
Police say Mathew Sterling, 31, was carrying four guns, a knife and other handheld weapons and making threats to harm police on social media. Police ID suspect in Phoenix Comicon weapons scare Police say Mathew Sterling, 31, was carrying four guns, a knife and other handheld weapons and making threats to harm police on social media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|July 4th is evil
|1 hr
|Educated
|5
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|15 hr
|FrancesBenson
|49
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|Thu
|bustawop
|6
|Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10)
|May 30
|Eastside Central
|64
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|May 28
|zeke the Pinhead
|2,696
|US found loyd Jowers guilty of murder
|May 28
|Never escape ur ...
|7
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|May 27
|gurpsagain
|10
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC