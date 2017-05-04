PD: Woman sexually abused on Mesa lig...

PD: Woman sexually abused on Mesa light rail

22 hrs ago Read more: ABC15.com

Mesa police report that on April 22, a woman was sleeping in the back of the light rail and woke up when a man was moving on top of her back while exposing himself. Police say they reviewed surveillance video which reportedly shows 41-year-old Michael Earl Chaney moving from seat to seat before placing himself directly in front of the sleeping victim.

