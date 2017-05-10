PD: Mesa man starts fire then sits in...

PD: Mesa man starts fire then sits inside home

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: ABC15.com

Police report that on May 3 around 3:30 a.m. they responded to a home on fire near Gilbert and Broadway roads. A neighbor contacted authorities while attempting to alert the homeowner that a nearby shed was on fire and spreading to his home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
US found loyd Jowers guilty of murder 12 hr Important news 1
Bahama Beach Cruisers , Fat Tire Cruiser (Mar '16) 16 hr Jo mama 7
Dark. 18 hr Bobowens 1
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 19 hr Joe Smith 2,690
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) May 7 5150WitASemiTillI... 2,140
Why Does Mesa PD Target Minorities? May 5 Anon 1
Paternity test are sexist towards women May 5 Marissey 15
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at May 11 at 9:31AM MST

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,929 • Total comments across all topics: 280,937,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC