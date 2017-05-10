PD: Man had explosive devices in Mesa area
According to officials, the unidentified man was shot by officers near Southern Avenue and Mesa Drive after making suicidal statements and alleging that he had a bomb. When the man - who had a bulky object near is mid-section - was shot while attempting to light a fuse, police said.
