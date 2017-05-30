PD: Man arrested for Valleywide gym bag thefts
Police report that from May 7 to May 21 Deonte Harris, age 29, stole items from four fitness clubs in Mesa and Scottsdale. Harris is accused of taking credit cards, cash and car keys from the lockers and also took items from cars, including a computer.
