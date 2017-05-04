PD: Body found along train tracks in Mesa
Fire Weather Warning issued May 6 at 2:58PM MST expiring May 6 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo, Yavapai Fire Weather Warning issued May 6 at 2:00PM MST expiring May 6 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Gila, La Paz, Maricopa, Pinal, Yuma Wind Advisory issued May 6 at 11:24AM MST expiring May 6 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Yavapai Wind Advisory issued May 6 at 11:24AM MST expiring May 6 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Fire Weather Warning issued May 5 at 2:43PM MST expiring May 6 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo, Yavapai Fire Weather Warning issued May 5 at 2:43PM MST expiring May 6 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino Fire Weather Watch issued May 5 at 4:36AM MST expiring May 6 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo, Yavapai Fire Weather Watch issued May 5 at 3:08AM MST expiring May 6 at 8:00PM ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|22 hr
|5150WitASemiTillI...
|2,140
|Why Does Mesa PD Target Minorities?
|Fri
|Anon
|1
|Paternity test are sexist towards women
|May 5
|Marissey
|15
|The Success of Black Wall Street
|May 5
|Case n point
|10
|The founding framers
|May 5
|tad
|10
|Does CEO's of cigarette companies smoke ?
|May 5
|Andy
|4
|The corruption continues...
|May 4
|crimeblogger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC