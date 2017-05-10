Oz, NZ scientists reveal oldest life on land
University of Auckland astrobiologist Professor Kathy Campbell at the Pilbara of Western Australia, where 3.48 billion year old hot spring deposits have been found. Photo / Supplied Rotorua's hot springs have featured in a study that has pushed back the oldest geological record of life on land by hundreds of millions of years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|May 7
|5150WitASemiTillI...
|2,140
|Why Does Mesa PD Target Minorities?
|May 5
|Anon
|1
|Paternity test are sexist towards women
|May 5
|Marissey
|15
|The Success of Black Wall Street
|May 5
|Case n point
|10
|The founding framers
|May 5
|tad
|10
|Does CEO's of cigarette companies smoke ?
|May 5
|Andy
|4
|The corruption continues...
|May 4
|crimeblogger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC