Owner sought for stray donkey caught east of Somerton

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office is searching for the owner of a stray donkey caught Wednesday in the area of County 17 3/4 Street and Avenue A. The donkey, which was found to be in overall good health, was wearing a blue halter, but no brands or any other identifying marking were found.

