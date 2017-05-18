Owner sought for stray donkey caught ...

Owner sought for stray donkey caught east of Somerton

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office is searching for the owner of a stray donkey caught Wednesday in the area of County 17 3/4 Street and Avenue A. The donkey, which was found to be in overall good health, was wearing a blue halter, but no brands or any other identifying marking were found.

