Mesa's latest Main Street, light rail...

Mesa's latest Main Street, light rail improvement project

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Business Journal

The city of Mesa is betting big on its Main Street and downtown areas. Metro light rail is being extended from Mesa Drive and Pioneer Park down to Gilbert Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Max Zuchowski 14 hr Darren Zuchowski 2
Gay Community Questions 16 hr LookingFor 1
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) May 13 AZ BOYS 2,140
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) May 13 smor-ty 233
white minorities May 13 smor-ty 3
Which school is better : Public or suburb ? May 13 Lks 3
July 4th is evil May 13 polit 2
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at May 20 at 9:50AM MST

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,704 • Total comments across all topics: 281,184,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC