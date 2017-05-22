Mesa Voting Tonight on Privatizing Ja...

Mesa Voting Tonight on Privatizing Jail Services With Controversial CoreCivic

Phoenix New Times

The embattled company known as CoreCivic, formerly the Corrections Corporation of America, is known for operating some of the most dangerous prisons in the entire country. What's not so well known is that the company also is in charge of running a handful of jails that house lower-level offenders charged with misdemeanors like shoplifting.

