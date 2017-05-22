Mesa Voting Tonight on Privatizing Jail Services With Controversial CoreCivic
The embattled company known as CoreCivic, formerly the Corrections Corporation of America, is known for operating some of the most dangerous prisons in the entire country. What's not so well known is that the company also is in charge of running a handful of jails that house lower-level offenders charged with misdemeanors like shoplifting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Becky lewark zuchowski
|13 hr
|Darren Zuchowski
|2
|Max Zuchowski
|Sun
|Darren Zuchowski
|2
|Gay Community Questions
|Sun
|LookingFor
|1
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|May 13
|AZ BOYS
|2,140
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|May 13
|smor-ty
|233
|white minorities
|May 13
|smor-ty
|3
|Which school is better : Public or suburb ?
|May 13
|Lks
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC