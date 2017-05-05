Mesa schools change grad rules 1 year...

Mesa schools change grad rules 1 year after denying leukemia survivor's request to walk

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

The district will now accommodate students with "serious hardships," giving them the chance to walk with their graduating class even if they're behind. Mesa schools change grad rules 1 year after denying leukemia survivor's request to walk The district will now accommodate students with "serious hardships," giving them the chance to walk with their graduating class even if they're behind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) 10 hr Fuzze 2,138
Paternity test are sexist towards women 10 hr Marissey 15
The Success of Black Wall Street 12 hr Case n point 10
The founding framers 13 hr tad 10
Does CEO's of cigarette companies smoke ? 14 hr Andy 4
The corruption continues... 20 hr crimeblogger 1
News MESA, AZ - DECEMBER 08: Immigration and Customs... May 2 spytheweb 16
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Maricopa County was issued at May 05 at 1:32PM MST

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,455 • Total comments across all topics: 280,797,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC