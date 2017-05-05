Mesa schools change grad rules 1 year after denying leukemia survivor's request to walk
The district will now accommodate students with "serious hardships," giving them the chance to walk with their graduating class even if they're behind. Mesa schools change grad rules 1 year after denying leukemia survivor's request to walk The district will now accommodate students with "serious hardships," giving them the chance to walk with their graduating class even if they're behind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
