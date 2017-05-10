Mesa police: Man hurt in possible gang-related shooting at Village Inn
A man was said to be "conscious and alert" after being shot in a possibly gang-related altercation at a Village Inn in Mesa, officials said. Mesa police: Man hurt in possible gang-related shooting at Village Inn A man was said to be "conscious and alert" after being shot in a possibly gang-related altercation at a Village Inn in Mesa, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Gregan & Associates (Jul '13)
|2 hr
|Barry Kimmons
|3
|US found loyd Jowers guilty of murder
|18 hr
|Important news
|1
|Bahama Beach Cruisers , Fat Tire Cruiser (Mar '16)
|22 hr
|Jo mama
|7
|Dark.
|Wed
|Bobowens
|1
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Wed
|Joe Smith
|2,690
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|May 7
|5150WitASemiTillI...
|2,140
|Why Does Mesa PD Target Minorities?
|May 5
|Anon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC