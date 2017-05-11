Mesa mayor to address city councilman...

Mesa mayor to address city councilman's recent DUI arrest

Saturday

Mesa Mayor John Giles plans to address a city councilman's recent arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated next week. Giles says there are concerns about Ryan Winkle's ability to carry out his responsibilities with the DUI charges pending.

