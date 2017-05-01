May concert guide for Phoenix: Chris ...

May concert guide for Phoenix: Chris Stapleton, Zac Brown Band, the Weeknd, Chainsmokers

Chris Stapleton, Zac Brown Band, the Weeknd, the Chainsmokers, Chris Brown, Chris Tomlin, New Kids on the Block, Train, Dead & Company, Bassrush Massive, John Legend, Brian Wilson and Blue October are among the concerts playing Phoenix in May. Chris Stapleton, Zac Brown Band, the Weeknd and the Chainsmokers are among the higher-profile artists playing metro Phoenix in May 2017, whose other highlights range from Brian Wilson doing "Pet Sounds" to the Damned.

Mesa, AZ

