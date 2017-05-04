Martian life must be rare as free ene...

Martian life must be rare as free energy source remains untapped

5 hrs ago Read more: New Scientist

If life still exists on the Red Planet, it must be very rare - or so an unexploited energy source in the atmosphere suggests. The Martian atmosphere is unusually rich in carbon monoxide, which many microbes here on Earth can convert to carbon dioxide to yield energy for growth.

