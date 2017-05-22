Mark Your Calendars: Free Habit Burgers in Glendale, a Mesa Food...
The Habit Burger Grill is opening a new restaurant on Wednesday, May 24, in Glendale and is kicking things off with a giveaway. Starting at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, the first 200 people who visit The Habit will enjoy a free chargrilled meal from pre-selected menus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Becky lewark zuchowski
|9 hr
|Darren Zuchowski
|2
|Max Zuchowski
|Sun
|Darren Zuchowski
|2
|Gay Community Questions
|Sun
|LookingFor
|1
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|May 13
|AZ BOYS
|2,140
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|May 13
|smor-ty
|233
|white minorities
|May 13
|smor-ty
|3
|Which school is better : Public or suburb ?
|May 13
|Lks
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC