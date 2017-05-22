Mark Your Calendars: Free Habit Burgers in Glendale, a Mesa Food...

Mark Your Calendars: Free Habit Burge...

The Habit Burger Grill is opening a new restaurant on Wednesday, May 24, in Glendale and is kicking things off with a giveaway. Starting at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, the first 200 people who visit The Habit will enjoy a free chargrilled meal from pre-selected menus.

