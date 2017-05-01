Maricopa County confirms first West N...

Maricopa County confirms first West Nile sample

The Maricopa County Environmental Services Department has confirmed the first positive mosquito sample of the West Nile virus in northeast Mesa. "Through our routine year-round surveillance of collecting and testing mosquitoes throughout the county, the West Nile virus positive mosquito sample was discovered," said Steven Goode, Maricopa County Environmental Services Director in a news release.

