Man charged after near-tragic barbershop shooting

Michael David Hart got angry over a comment made by the owner of a Chandler tattoo parlor, angry enough to go outside to a car and retrieve a gun from the trunk. Chandler police accuse Hart, who has a large tattoo of a woman on his neck, of firing into a barbershop next door, narrowly missing a 4-year-old girl who had been sitting in a chair, watching cartoons on television.

