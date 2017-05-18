Man accused of running honey oil lab ...

Man accused of running honey oil lab re-arrested on child porn possession charge

35 min ago

A man accused of running an illegal butane honey oil extraction lab in a house that caught on fire last week was re-arrested Wednesday for allegedly possessing child pornography, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department. Police officers investigating the operation seized the cellphone of Wesley Thomason, 24, of Garden Grove.

