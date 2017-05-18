LDS Church merging two missions in Russia

The LDS Church's First Presidency has announced a merger of two of its seven missions in Russia, with the Russia Vladivostok Mission folding into the Russia Novosibirsk Mission. A ccording to Saturday's church statement , the change will be effective July 1 - a date common for much of the expansion and contraction of missions and their boundaries by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

