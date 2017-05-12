Law-enforcement training on 'jihadi threat' spurs criticism
Law-enforcement training on 'jihadi threat' spurs criticism Combating 'Jihad' police training in Mesa spurs criticism Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2qygwNs Interim Mesa Police Chief Michael Dvorak said this will be the last occurrence of this specific training allowed at a Mesa Police Department training facility. An upcoming "anti-jihad" law-enforcement seminar in Mesa funded by a Maricopa County Attorney's Office grant has resurrected concerns from Muslim-American leaders that such training exercises are Islamophobic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Does Mesa PD Target Minorities?
|11 hr
|Heleena
|4
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|12 hr
|nory
|230
|US found loyd Jowers guilty of murder
|13 hr
|Annay
|5
|Paternity test are sexist towards women
|15 hr
|More DNA test
|17
|Does CEO's of cigarette companies smoke ?
|15 hr
|Stay Healthy
|7
|Review: Gregan & Associates (Jul '13)
|23 hr
|Barry Kimmons
|3
|Dark.
|Wed
|Bobowens
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC