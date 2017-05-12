Law-enforcement training on 'jihadi t...

Law-enforcement training on 'jihadi threat' spurs criticism

1 hr ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Law-enforcement training on 'jihadi threat' spurs criticism Combating 'Jihad' police training in Mesa spurs criticism Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2qygwNs Interim Mesa Police Chief Michael Dvorak said this will be the last occurrence of this specific training allowed at a Mesa Police Department training facility. An upcoming "anti-jihad" law-enforcement seminar in Mesa funded by a Maricopa County Attorney's Office grant has resurrected concerns from Muslim-American leaders that such training exercises are Islamophobic.

