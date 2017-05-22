Kids find splashy fun at Sea Life Aqu...

Kids find splashy fun at Sea Life Aquarium's new Colorado River exhibit

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Kids find splashy fun at Sea Life Aquarium's new Colorado River exhibit The outdoor Colorado River Exhibit offers kids a chance to exercise their minds and bodies. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2rJ6HK3 The Arizona Sea Life Aquarium opened a new exhibit Friday, May 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Becky lewark zuchowski 20 hr Darren Zuchowski 2
Max Zuchowski Sun Darren Zuchowski 2
Gay Community Questions Sun LookingFor 1
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) May 13 AZ BOYS 2,140
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) May 13 smor-ty 233
white minorities May 13 smor-ty 3
Which school is better : Public or suburb ? May 13 Lks 3
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,988 • Total comments across all topics: 281,220,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC