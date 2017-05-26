Immigration arrests in Arizona soar u...

Immigration arrests in Arizona soar under President Donald Trump

20 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

ICE arrested 1,770 immigrants in Arizona during the first 100 days of Trump's administration, an increase of nearly 12.6 percent. Immigration arrests in Arizona soar under President Donald Trump ICE arrested 1,770 immigrants in Arizona during the first 100 days of Trump's administration, an increase of nearly 12.6 percent.

