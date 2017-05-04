Hundreds Salute Wade's 42nd Pastoral ...

Hundreds Salute Wade's 42nd Pastoral Anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: L.A. Watts Times

An overflowing crowd filled the huge sanctuary of Mount Moriah Baptist Church on April 30 to salute the spiritual leadership of the Rev. Dr. Melvin V. Wade, Sr., and Lady Jacquie G. Wade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at L.A. Watts Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) 7 hr Fuzze 2,138
Paternity test are sexist towards women 7 hr Marissey 15
The Success of Black Wall Street 9 hr Case n point 10
The founding framers 10 hr tad 10
Does CEO's of cigarette companies smoke ? 11 hr Andy 4
The corruption continues... 17 hr crimeblogger 1
News MESA, AZ - DECEMBER 08: Immigration and Customs... Tue spytheweb 16
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Maricopa County was issued at May 05 at 1:32PM MST

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,606 • Total comments across all topics: 280,794,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC