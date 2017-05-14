Former 'SanTan Sun News' owner to hit stage with friends in 'Boa Babes'
Chandler resident Laurie Fagen, former owner and publisher emeritus of "SanTan Sun News," is taking the stage with four other experienced actresses in a musical about their friendship, which has spanned four decades. "Boa Babes" makes its world premiere May 18-21 at Mesa Encore Black Box Theatre, 933 E. Main St. Fagen, who has performed in many local theater productions including "Dames at Sea" and "Jerry's Girls," wrote the musical about love, loss, children, spouses, deep friendships and other universal themes for women and men.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Tan Sun News.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|16 hr
|AZ BOYS
|2,141
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|18 hr
|smor-ty
|233
|white minorities
|18 hr
|smor-ty
|3
|Which school is better : Public or suburb ?
|Sat
|Lks
|3
|July 4th is evil
|Sat
|polit
|2
|Europeans vs European Americans
|Sat
|tomas
|3
|Why Does Mesa PD Target Minorities?
|Sat
|Basnic
|6
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC