Former Mesa gymnastics coach pleads guilty to sex crimes with minor

Nolan Knuckles, a former gymnastics coach in Mesa, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual and attempted sexual conduct with a minor after a 15-year-old he coached reported their sexual relationship to a teacher.

