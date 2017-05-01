Former Mesa gymnastics coach pleads g...

Former Mesa gymnastics coach pleads guilty to sex crimes with minor

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Nolan Knuckles, a former gymnastics coach in Mesa, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual and attempted sexual conduct with a minor after a 15-year-old he coached reported their sexual relationship to a teacher. Former Mesa gymnastics coach pleads guilty to sex crimes with minor Nolan Knuckles, a former gymnastics coach in Mesa, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual and attempted sexual conduct with a minor after a 15-year-old he coached reported their sexual relationship to a teacher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MESA, AZ - DECEMBER 08: Immigration and Customs... 2 hr WelbyMD 12
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) 12 hr Tim Dog 2,137
Max Zuchowski Apr 28 Kobo 1
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. Apr 26 uKIDn 5
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08) Apr 21 FLUSTRATED98 344
Donald Trump for President (Sep '16) Apr 20 Abdellina Hussein 15
Dream Giveaway Contests-Arkansas-based Apr 19 fool me once 1
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at May 01 at 11:18AM MST

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,861 • Total comments across all topics: 280,701,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC