The main section of Fiesta Mall sold to Dimension Financial & Realty Investments, Inc. for $6.72 million. The developers will reinvent the mall as a health and education campus Developer buys Mesa's Fiesta Mall, plans makeover into health, education campus The main section of Fiesta Mall sold to Dimension Financial & Realty Investments, Inc. for $6.72 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.