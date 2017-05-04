Defense rests in penalty phase of La Mesa murder trial
Fighting back tears as she spoke, the teenage daughter whose father was one of the six people murdered in the 2005 "La Mesa Street" murders said the killer deserves what is coming to him, if not worse, as she read her victim impact statement to the court Thursday, before the second part of the penalty phase in the Preston Strong capital murder trial began. Amanda Rios, the daughter of 34-year-old Luis Rios, broke down in tears as soon as she began speaking, saying she and her mother lost everything when he was killed because he was still their sole provider, and that it also robbed her of a lifetime of memories to come.
